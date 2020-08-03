CLOSE
ATL
HomeATL

Atlanta High School Football Star Loses Both Parents To COVID-19

Junior Football player during game

Source: Sisoje / Getty

According to WSBTV, 17-year-old Justin Hunter a rising senior at Johns Creek High School lost both his parents to COVID-19 in the same week. Hunter, a linebacker on Johns Creek High’s football team, told WSBTV hat he will dedicate this entire season to his family. He said his whole family tested positive for the virus a few weeks ago, but he mother and father developed symptoms that they never recovered from.

RELATED: Hundreds Of Gwinnett School District Employees Sick From COVID-19

Hot 107.9 App

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Eugene Hunter, his father ago 59, died July 26 and Angie Hunter, his mother ago 57, died July 30th. They were both active in the community and were always there to lend a helping hand.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

 

atlanta football player , COVID-19

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close