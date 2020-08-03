Pastor Freddy Haynes Speaks Out On “Back the Blue” Caravan That Made An Uninvited Stop At His Church

Pastor Freddy Haynes dealt with some controversy over the weekend surrounding his church after a “Back the Blue” group invaded Friendship-West Baptist’s parking lot.

The church located in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas, Texas planned to have an approved Black Lives Matter rally later in the evening but Haynes received a call when the group had a rest stop at the church.

WFAA reports that “five auto clubs and ten bike clubs were participating in the cruise Sunday, which appeared to make a stop at the church as the group took a 127-mile route across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.”

Police say that 1,000 cars participated in the caravan. The church posted to their Facebook page letting members aware of the situation before their rally.

“Friendship-West Family & Friends some of you may have been made aware of a Blue Lives Matter rally happening on our church grounds. Please note that this is not the church and our pastor is working to handle the matter immediately! Please be in prayer!”

Known for their big Black Lives Matter banner, Paster Haynes feels like the group’s intention was to intimidate the church.

“That ain’t welcome on the campus of Friendship-West. We have a big ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign and our ministry and mission reflects that. You are not going to come to Oak Cliff and intimidate us,” he said in a Twitter video thread.

THREAD: .@fhunscripted of @friendshipwest releases *updated* statement following new details he's learned from church staff. He says there, in fact was a #BlackLivesMatter event scheduled at the church that took place this afternoon (around 4ish o'clock). pic.twitter.com/KzuCLZeMHs — TasharaP. (#TasharaTakesTexas) (@TasharaParker) August 2, 2020

Following the incident, the Next Generation Action Network held a rally at the Dallas police headquarters on Sunday night supporting the church.

After the incident happened, Next Generation Action Network called a rally at the Dallas police headquarters to “stand with Friendship-West.” WFAA says that the “Back the Blue event organizers were apologetic saying that they asked participants to not bring flags of any kind. They said their whole intent was to show support for law enforcement.”

