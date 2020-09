If you’re from Atlanta you definitely had to hear of a kid going crazy by the name of Money Mu. His work ethic in the streets have not gone unnoticed, and he also just dropped another remix to his song “HITTIN” Ft. Money Bag Yo and Foogiano. Foogiano is another artist coming up the ranks fast in Atlanta that you have to check out. Check this video out and let me know what you think. #BigStuey Instagram – @stueyrockfdu

