Yo this girl right here by the name of Erica Banks is really making some noise. She’s actually signed to the same independent label as Megan Stallion 1501 Certified but the label is taking a different approach and staying all the way independent. She is definitely worth checking out and the girl actually be rapping. Her album out right now on all platforms “Erica Banks” Check out her new visual to her newest single “Toot That” #bigstuey Ig – @stueyrockfdu

