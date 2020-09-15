Last week a gunman critically injured two lawmen in Los Angeles. Now LeBron James is being asked to contribute what he can to secure a capture.

As spotted on CBS Local LA a Los Angeles County Sheriff is putting King James to task on putting his money where his mouth is. Last Saturday (Sept. 12), two deputies were shot by an unknown individual in Compton. According to the report, the male and female badges sat in their patrol by the Metro Blue Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Elm Street. The suspect walked past the passenger door and unloaded several shots.

On Monday (Sept. 13), Sheriff Alex Villanueva asked the NBA champion to contribute to the reward during a radio interview.

“I want to make a challenge to LeBron James. I want you to match that and double that reward because I know you care about law enforcement” he explained. “You expressed a very interesting statement on race relations and officer-involved shootings and the impact that it has on the African-American community and I appreciate that, but likewise, we need to appreciate that respect for life goes across professions, races, creeds, and I’d like to see LeBron James step up to the plate and double that.”

James nor his team have yet to respond to the matter. The reward is currently at $100,000 dollars.

—

Photo:

LA Sheriff Asks LeBron James To Double Reward For Man Who Shot Deputies was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: