Breonna Taylor Case Transcripts To Be Released, Suggests Daniel Cameron Misrepresented Case

Neither Breonna Taylor nor her family has received justice and while we’re hopeful that something changes in that regard, the current face of the “justice” system a bit too fat for rose-tinted lenses.

That said, one brave grand juror in Breonna’s case has decided that the truth still matters and this anonymous person wants a rightfully skeptical country to see this case and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for what it really is. Yesterday, a motion was filed to request that Cameron, who refused to comment on pertinent questions from reporters at his press conference, release the FULL transcript of the hearing. A call for that release was also echoed by Breonna’s family, Attorney Ben Crump, Tamika Mallory, and others last week when they made their first public comments following the grand jury decision. 

We highly suggest you read the entire motion as it paints Daniel Cameron as someone who hid behind “protocol” to escape culpability for the lack of charges for Breonna’s death. Sections 11-18 clearly lay out the case against Cameron and rebuff many of the statements he made about how the case was presented to grand jury hearing.

Daniel Cameron seems to always side with the blue when it comes to choosing whether to do right by the police or by the people. Thankfully we have this grand juror who’s public pressure has forced Cameron’s hand as he has agreed to release the full transcript after his pathetic waffling last week according to The Hill.

“As the special prosecutor, our team has an ethical obligation not to release the recording from the Grand Jury proceedings, and we stand by our belief that such a release could compromise the ongoing federal investigation and could have unintended consequences such as poisoning the jury pool,” Cameron said in the statement. “Despite these concerns, we will comply with the Judge’s order to release the recording on Wednesday.”

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

[caption id="attachment_4003033" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty[/caption] Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron had the audacity to speak at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday after it’s been over 150 days since Breonna Taylor‘s death and her killers have yet to be charged by his office. According to the Courier-Journal, Cameron also had time to come after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in his speech. The fact that Cameron even showed up to the convention when his office is facing major public scrutiny caused a backlash. “I am Black…And you can’t tell me how to vote because of the color of my skin,” Cameron said during his Tuesday speech.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! “I think often about my ancestors who struggled for freedom. And as I think of those giants and their broad shoulders, I also think about Joe Biden, who says: If you aren’t voting for me, ‘you ain’t Black,'” Cameron said, referencing a comment Biden made during a May interview with The Breakfast Club radio show. Biden later apologized for his words after facing a backlash. Cameron also referenced other times Biden has made sweeping general statements, including the time he said, “Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly diverse attitudes about different things.” Biden later insisted that he didn’t mean to “suggest the African American community is a monolith.” Cameron slammed Biden’s comments on Tuesday night. “Mr. Vice President, look at me: I am Black. We are not all the same, sir,” he said. “My mind is my own. And you can’t tell me how to vote because of the color of my skin.” “Joe Biden is a backwards thinker in a world that is craving forward-looking leadership. There’s no wisdom in his record or plan, just a trail of discredited ideas and offensive statements.,” Cameron continued. “Joe Biden would destroy jobs, raise our taxes, and throw away the lives of countless unborn children.” Cameron joins the disconcerting list of Black Republicans showing their allegiance to Donald Trump, who’s running for reelection as president in the 2020 elections. Cameron went on to say “Republicans trust you to think for yourself” and he accused Biden of being “captive to the radical left,” which he described as a movement “committed to cancel culture” that believes “your skin color must dictate your politics.” Clearly, thinking “for yourself” is more important to Cameron than seeking justice for Black people who were unnecessarily killed in their own homes by the police. Cameron then had the nerve to mention Breonna Taylor’s name, although he didn’t go into details about the investigation. “Even as anarchists mindlessly tear up American cities while attacking police and innocent bystanders, we Republicans do recognize those who work in good faith towards peace, justice and equality,” Cameron said on Tuesday night. “Whether you are the family of Breonna Taylor or David Dorn, these are the ideals that will heal our nation’s wounds.” “Republicans will never turn a blind eye to unjust acts, but neither will we accept an all-out assault on western civilization,” he added. Cameron has risen to the spotlight as a Republican in Kentucky, becoming the state’s first Black attorney general in November 2019. He also has a work history and a close relationship with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). His office has been leading the investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death and they have the power to bring criminal charges against the officers involved at the state level. Taylor, a 26-year-old ER technician, was shot and killed back in March after Louisville cops entered her home on a no-knock warrant. At first, it seemed hopeful that Cameron would announce charges after he met with Taylor’s family and their lawyers over a week ago. However, days have gone by and still no charges. Protests for Breonna Taylor are just a fraction of the many demonstrations occurring nationwide over police violence and systematic racism. Demands have ranged from seeking charges for officers who’ve summarily killed Black people, to defunding the police, to abolishing systems that harm Black people altogether. Despite Cameron putting the spotlight on people who “mindlessly tear up American cities,” many protests have been peaceful. Cameron got a taste of what peaceful direct action protests feel like when demonstrators occupied his property demanding justice for Taylor. Despite the outcries, Cameron still made time to go to the RNC and folks were not happy. Check out some Twitter responses below. DON'T MISS IT... Beyonce’ Writes A Letter Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor  After AG Meeting, Ben Crump Expects ‘Charges Will Be Filed’ Against Breonna Taylor’s Killers ‘This Is A Crisis’: Folks Share Georgia Voting Catastrophes Through Videos And Photos HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Breonna Taylor Case Transcripts To Be Released, Suggests Daniel Cameron Misrepresented Case  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

