Civil Rights Attorney Lee Merritt Speaks About The Fatal Police Shooting Of Jonathan Price [WATCH]

Though the situation is very fresh, Civil Rights Attorney Lee Merritt joins to speak on behave of the Price family. Attorney Lee Merritt details the situation that happened in Wolfe City, Texas.

Hometown hero, Jonathan Price was fatally killed after helping a dispute that happened prior to the police getting there. Officer Shaun Lucas was arrested for murder on a $1 million bond. Attorney Merritt details the rest of the situation and what to expect going forward.

