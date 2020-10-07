CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Congrats! Kelly Rowland Reveals She’s Pregnant On The Cover Of Women’s Health [PHOTOS]

Kelly Rowland dropped a surprise early this morning announcing she’s pregnant with baby number two!

The singer made the baby bump debut on the November cover of Women’s Health discussing pregnancy into her 40’s.

“We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,’” the 39-year-old told the magazine.  She admits that she got pregnant right away and says that taking care of herself during the pandemic was a top priority.

No word of the sex of the baby but the Destiny’s Child member told PEOPLE magazine last year that her five-year-old son, Titan Jewell wants a brother.

Congrats to Kelly and husband, Tim Weatherspoon!

Read more about Kelly’s first trimester in quarantine, her thoughts on parenting, and resting during her pregnancy here.

 

