Future NBA Lottery Pick LaMelo Ball Joins PUMA Hoops

LaMelo Ball is rolling with Puma. Today (October 14), the athletic brand announced had entered into a partnership withthe future NBA Draft lottery pick.

“I am really excited to be joining the PUMA family,” said LaMelo Ball via a press statement. “I believe the brand is the perfect partner for me because PUMA will allow me to just be myself. I want to be 100-percent authentic whether that’s playing basketball or showing off my personal style and that’s what I want to do with Puma.”

Melo will serve as a brand ambassador for Puma and will eventually helm his own signature products. According to Puma, Melo aims to incorporate the brand’s “culture first approach” which hopes to be an amalgamation of sports, fashion, culture and music.

At just 19 years old, LaMelo Ball is a solid pick in that regard. The 6′ 7″ point guard is projected to go in the Top 5, at least, in this year’s NBA Draft. Rather than going to college, LiAngelo and Lonzo’s youngest brother decided to go hoop professionally in Australia where he shined.

But first up between Puma and LeMelo is a PUMA x LaMelo Ball T-shirt and hoodie set that drops on November 18, which just so happens to be the same day as the 2020 NBA Draft ). Expect tie-in to the hooper’s “Not from Here” concept Melo says reps his “one of one” attitude.

“I don’t know what normal is. I personally chose a different path to achieve my success because that defines who I am,” adds Ball. “I know some people think I am mysterious or ‘not from here,’ and I might have to agree. I am someone who likes to be different and consider myself to be one of one. That’s the message I want to share in my upcoming projects with Puma.”

LaMelo joins a roster of PUMA spokespeople that includes Kyle Kuma, DeAndre Syton, Skyler Diggins-Smith and J. Cole. Peep some photos of LaMelo rocking Puma gear below.

Future NBA Lottery Pick LaMelo Ball Joins PUMA Hoops  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

