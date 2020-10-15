CLOSE
The Divorce is Off! Cardi B Announces She Took Offset Back, Claims She Missed Her Best Friend

Call the attorneys because Cardi B has had a change of heart about divorcing her husband Offset!

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Can’t say we are surprised about the latest announcement from Cardi B that she has taken Offset back and isn’t planning to divorce after the couple was seen turning up for her birthday over the weekend in Las Vegas and other outings in Atlanta this week.

Cardi celebrated her 29th birthday in style with a lavish party followed up by her normal strip club appearance.  But what got everyone’s attention was the fact that Offset was close by and often seen close up on her behind when she was twerking.  Offset also blessed his wife with a custom Rolls Royce truck decked out with a matching embedded car seat for their adorable daughter Kulture.  When presented with the gift Cardi’s friends started changing “take him back”.

Well, it seems that Cardi did just what her friends asked confirming on a live video on her Instagram account exactly why she took him back.

“It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard to have no d**k.”

Accounting to Fulton County records the couple is set to appear in court in November but that hasn’t been changed yet. Regardless we hope the two work out their relationship.  As crazy as their relationship appears at times it seems that the two really love each other.

Cardi B celebrated her 28th birthday this weekend with a star-studded extravaganza at Area 15 in Las Vegas and her celebrity friends came out in full force and fashion to party with the superstar rapper. If we’re being honest, yes — Cardi’s party was a grand celebration of her life and accomplishments, but it was also fashion prime time as everybody and they mama was in town to attend the event. Lights, bottles and a marching band playing WAP. It was the town’s hottest ticket and our favorite Black celebs came to slay. If you didn’t get a chance to follow the festivities on social media, Cardi’s trip to Vegas unfolded before our eyes. Cardi appeared on her stories with her hair perfectly sculpted with curls that bounced all night. Seriously, sis was twerking for hours in Vegas weather and not a curl dropped by the end of the night. Offset was there and he two were oddly affectionate given the fact Cardi recently filed for divorce. By the end of the night, he gifted her with a custom-made Bentley and the most luxurious car seat for Kulture. At which point Cardi’s girl and guy gang chanted “Take Offset back.” Awkward. But you know what wasn’t awkward? The fashion. Let’s get back to the fashion. Cardi looked like a Greek goddess for her Sahara Desert-themed bash. The rapstress, who is equally as known for her fashion as she is her music, wore a Lena Berisha S/S 20/21 gold bodice gown. https://www.instagram.com/p/CGONAKQg-8H/   Cardi was in good company for her birthday as she was surrounded by women in the industry, who stepped out to support one another. Teyana Taylor, The City Girls, Megan The Stallion, Tommie, Queen Naija and so many more women showed up and showed out. Get into our favorite looks, below:

The Divorce is Off! Cardi B Announces She Took Offset Back, Claims She Missed Her Best Friend  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

