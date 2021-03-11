ATL
HomeATL

President Biden and VP Harris Set To Visit Atlanta March 19th

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
President Biden Speaks After Senate Passes $1.9 Trillion Relief Bill

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

President Biden and Vice President Harris are set to visit Atlanta, GA on March 19th, as they hit the road on their ‘Help is Here’ tour. The tour is to bring awareness to voting rights policies being introduced by Republicans all over the country. Over 50 anti-voting bills currently being pushed through by Republican lawmakers, and Georgia has 7 of them being proposed right now.

RELATED: 7 Georgia Voter Suppression Bills You Really Need To Know About

The President will also look to promote his the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that he just signed into law. Biden’s last visit to the state was on Jan 4th,  the day before a contentious Senate race.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

atlanta , Georgia , President Biden , Vice President Harris

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close