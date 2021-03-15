Hip Hop Spot: Fans Celebrate Nas Winning First-Ever Grammy + Freddie Gibbs Jokes About Being “Undefeated In Court” [WATCH]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

The 63rd Grammys Award show happened and Headkrack breaks down last night’s events. Beyond the event lasting for hours, The Morning Hustle agreed that it was a good show overall. Congratulations to Nas who won his first Grammy after rapping for 30 years. There are also some suspicious thoughts after Kanye West winning another Grammy for JESUS IS KING when it also won last year. Kanye is now tied with Jay-Z for most Grammys won in hip hop. Listen to the hot spot to hear the latest female beef and how Freddie Gibbs reacted to not winning last night.

