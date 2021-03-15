The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Hip Hop Spot: Fans Celebrate Nas Winning First-Ever Grammy + Freddie Gibbs Jokes About Being “Undefeated In Court” [WATCH]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

The 63rd Grammys Award show happened and Headkrack breaks down last night’s events. Beyond the event lasting for hours, The Morning Hustle agreed that it was a good show overall. Congratulations to Nas who won his first Grammy after rapping for 30 years. There are also some suspicious thoughts after Kanye West winning another Grammy for JESUS IS KING when it also won last year.  Kanye is now tied with Jay-Z for most Grammys won in hip hop.  Listen to the hot spot to hear the latest female beef and how Freddie Gibbs reacted to not winning last night.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Hip Hop Spot: Fans Celebrate Nas Winning First-Ever Grammy + Freddie Gibbs Jokes About Being “Undefeated In Court” [WATCH]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close