The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep. 8 “The Bonnet Chronicles” [Listen]

 

Black Twitter was on fire this week. Between the new Verzuz line up, Quavo and Saweetie split, and Lil Mama’s continuous shenanigans- the crew had so much to talk about. Best of all. the ladies undress the saga of “Instagram Relationship Guru” Derrick Jaxn and his infidelity- what was his wife thinking? 🤔

Plus, it goes down in Lore’l’s DMs with more hilarity.

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macys.

Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom to see what’s on their list plus check out their favorite items to help you spring forward. They’ll be updating their closets weekly, so you won’t want to miss new additions!

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Don’t miss your chance to win a $250 Macy’s gift card on www.theundressingroompod.com

Follow:

@theundressingroompod

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

@dominiquedadiva

