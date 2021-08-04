Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

#BlackTwitter Agrees Sheek Louch Is Still Fine AF

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Verzuz: The Lox Vs Dipset

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

It was a scene out a New York movie, last night, at Madison Square Garden where Dipset and The Lox faced off against one another in what is being called, the best Verzuz yet. All of which spawned several trending topics including one about how fine Sheek Louch still is.

Sheek, one third of The Lox and D-Block, hit the Hulu stage showing off his intimidating size that he often rapped about. (“230, 6’2 me budge for you, is like a cat verse a Pit bull”). While some were watching the event for the rhymes and Dipset fashions, the ladies of #BlackTwitter had their eyes on the Money, Power, Respect rapper for other reasons.

Sheek being fine at the seasoned age of 44, was just one of the entertaining trending topics that came from the concert. At one point, a Twitter user described Juelz Santana’s LV fit as the “laundry pile in the corner of your bed.”

Ultimately, Dipset took a massive L at the hands The Lox, who out performed the beloved group consisting of Camron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana and Freeky Zeeky. While Dipset lost gracefully, they took to social media to share their love for their opponent, the culture was the real winner!

More Twitter reactions, here.

RELATED STORIES:

SWV Verzuz Xscape: A Glance At Their Fashion Evolution

D’Angelo’s Black Mink Coat Stole The Show At Last Night’s Verzuz

 

#BlackTwitter Agrees Sheek Louch Is Still Fine AF  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019

Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie

Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18

Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
02.07.21

Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
02.07.21
Close