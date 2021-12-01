15 items

A Look Back At The Unforgettable Art &…
15 items

Remembering Tamir Rice: A Legacy Of Photos Six…

BREAKING: 8 Dead and Hundreds Injured At Travis…
9 items

People Speak Out On Being SCAMMED by Dana…
17 items

Monster’s Ball: See What Your Favorite Celebs Wore…

Obama Quotes Jay-Z Lyrics During 2021 Rock &…
17 items

Yung Miami’s New Song, ‘Rap Freaks’ Has Social…

Unarmed Black Man Shot 7 Times While Being…

Does Gruden’s Racist Emails Prove Kaepernick Was Right…

Indigenous Peoples’ Day: 10 Things You Wouldn’t Have…
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Get Fit For A Cause at 9Round Fitness With The Owner Geri Gonsalves

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
9Round Fitness Trainer and Owner Geri Gonsalves and Stormy with K.Samone

Source: Javon Salves / Radio One

9Round Kickboxing Fitness Franchise, has made its way to Buckhead. Gym owner Geri Gonsalves, focuses on her passion to increase awareness of the importance of creating healthy habits while providing clients and prospects the tools needed to prioritize fitness into their daily routine.

 

 

Aside from educating the community about  proper nutrition and the positive effects fitness can have on a persons overall lifestyle, Geri is an advocate for community involvement. Her community participation demonstrates urgency and willingness to serve as she extends her 9Round Fitness Center, fitness knowledge and experiences to formulate partnerships with non-profits organization throughout the community.

Professional Basket Ball Player Jemimah Ashby

Source: Javon Salves / Radio One Digital

 Fit For A Cause, was an event put together to extend mentorship to aspire young future leaders and athletes of Fearless Athletics non-profit Organization, founded by Professional Basket Ball star Jemimah Ashby. This event was full of motivation as Gonsalves and Ashby delivered a message about perseverance and consistency.

 

9Round Fitness Trainer Sherod Training A Event Attendee

Source: Javon Salves / Radio One

 

As, the saying goes passion must  coordinate with preparation, so it was only right to test desires  through perseverence that arise within the fitness course equating to 9 rounds.

 

 

 

 

Check out how 9Round Kickboxing Fitness was the perfect fit for this cause.

9rounds , COMMUNITY , community event , fearless athletics , fitness , Mentorship

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
Close