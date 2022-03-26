Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Ludacris Responds to Omeretta The Greats Atlanta Comments

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Ludacris responds to Omeretta's Sorry not sorry song

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Ludacris had some things to get off his chest today! Omeretta The Great dropped her track ‘Sorry Not Sorry‘ where she cleared up what is Atlanta and what is the surrounding areas of the A. Now when the song dropped it started a huge debate amongst all ATLiens.

ATL legend T.I. went on IG Live and had a heated debate with his family on what is and is not Atlanta.

Related Stories

Now another Atlanta legend Ludacris steps in the ring with the ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ remix. Check out the song below.

 

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
Close