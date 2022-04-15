Futuristic, Visionary & Innovator, James DuBose, Is Sprinkling In Some Soul To The Fox Family

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Fox Network has extended their entity introducing a new streaming platform entitled Fox Soul. Fox Soul has recently celebrated their second anniversary creating platforms celebrating the black culture by confronting impactful topics that directly effect the everyday lives of the black community through direct and insightful dialogue involving local and national influencers.

Addressing Fox Soul’s approach to celebrate and speak to the black community about the culture, who better to push the narrative than pioneer, James DuBose. Holding a title, Executive Producer, for networks such as E!, Dish Nation and being responsible for creating and executive producing BET network’s show line up from Comic View, Monica: Still.Standing, Keyshia Cole: The Way it is to Kevin Hart: One Mic Stand, just to name a few, produced under his company, DuBose Entertainment, is a clear indication that James is a man with a vision and the plan to execute it.

James DuBose impressive resume and body of work is an extension of a immaculate formula that’s well executed, so being General Manager and Head of Programing of Fox Soul, the content created is evident that James listens and implement what the culture is yarning and the execution is simply based upon supplying the need.

Watch below as James DuBose expounds on the creation and evolution of Fox Soul revealing how he solidified his role as General Manager and Head of Programing, his vision as the streaming platform continues grow and what’s next for Fox Soul and Dubose Entertainment.

