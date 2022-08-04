HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Welcome Lady Gaga to the DC Universe! The singer and actress confirms that she will star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à deux. Check out the announcement inside.

Joker: Folie à deux is the upcoming sequel to 2019’s Joker. Lady Gaga confirmed her participation in the film with a black and red video of Phoenix and Gaga’s shadows coming together. The caption simply reads: “Joker: Folie à Deux 10.04.24.”

The script for Folie à deux was written by Todd Phillips, who is also set to direct the film.

No further details have been released regarding Lady Gaga’s role in the movie, but based upon the teaser video, excited fans can assume she will star as the Joker’s co-conspirator, Harley Quinn. The famous Harley Quinn is widely known as the Joker’s psychiatrist at the asylum, who eventully becomes his partner in crime.

The upcoming sequel follows Gaga’s notable performance in House of Gucci, which debuted in 2021 and her Oscar nominated role in A Star Is Born.

Back in June, Warner Bros. announced the full title of Joker’s sequel along with the release date. The film is set to hit theaters on Oct. 4, 2024, five years after the original’s release.

Joker is the origin story of Batman’s arch nemesis, Arthur Fleck. The story follows his journey as he goes from comedian to villain. The original film grossed an estimated $1 billion at the box office and earned Phoenix an Academy Award for Best Actor.

We will update fans about the upcoming Joker sequel as more details are released.

Check out Lady Gaga’s announcement below:

Welcome to the DC Universe: Lady Gaga Confirms She Will Star Opposite Joaquin Phoenix In ‘Joker’ Sequel was originally published on globalgrind.com