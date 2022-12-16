Seales Show Exclusive: Eric Benet Talks Anthology Series ‘Snap’ And New Duets Album

For those looking for an alternative to Ryan Murphy’s once-scary series American Horror Story, R&B veteran Eric Benet is trading in crooning for cinematography with a new anthology series from his own mind titled Snap, streaming exclusively on ALLBLK.

Oh, and he’s still singing too — and even has collaborations with Faith Evans, Tamia and Chaka Khan on the way on an upcoming duet album!

Snap is a psychological thriller that tells a different story every episode, each centered around a specific theme ranging from abortion and racism to gender identity. Benet stopped by The Amanda Seales Show to drop an exclusive on what we can expect from the series, and even more collaborations he has in the works while cooking up magic in the studio.

Listen to our one-on-one with soul-man-slash-screenwriter Eric Benet below on The Amanda Seales Show:

