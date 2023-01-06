HomeThe Morning Hustle

10 People Shot During French Montana’s Video Shoot In Miami Gardens

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

10 people shot outside of The Licking restaurant during French Montana’s video shoot. French’s security was shot as well as rapper Rob 49.

US-CRIME-SHOOTING

Source: CHANDAN KHANNA / Getty

