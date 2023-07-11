Kali On If She Is Dating Power Actor, Michael Rainey Jr.

Well, it looks like Kali may not have white boy on her roster after all. The ATL rapper was seen backstage at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 with Power actor, Michael Rainey Jr. aka ‘Tariq’.
Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2023 Weekend
Soon as the two pulled up to the show together dating rumors instantly appeared. Not only that, fans dug up a few other occasions they were outside together. Talk about a hard launch right? WRONG! Kali hit us with that “Mhmm” during her conversation with radio personality J Nicks. During the interview she breaks her silence on the dating rumors & says “he is just a friend”
Kali swiftly put an end to the dating rumors, denying any romantic involvement with the young actor.
RELATED: 21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos]
RELATED: Glorilla Shows Up And Shows Out For Birthday Bash ATL 2023
RELATED: 21 Savage Brings Out J. Cole, Cardi B And Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2023
-
Who Is QPskiii? Meet Gunna’s Muse, P Litty [Photos]
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Meet Rising Talent: Sexyy Red Made Noise At 2023 BET Awards With Viral Hit ‘Pound Town’
-
What Is Drake's Son Name? ---- "I Only Love Mahbed & My Momma I'm Sorry" !?!?
-
Tammy Franklin Defends Her Husband Kirk Franklin Partying at an ATL Lounge
-
Watch: Fan Spots Nicco Annan Suspected To Be Filming ‘P-Valley’ Season 3
-
Latto Thanks Her Man at The BET Awards, Twitter Points at 21 Savage