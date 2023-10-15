HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Shout out to international superstar, Byron Messia for stopping through The Morning Hustle Show and tapping in with Lore’l and Kyle Santillan!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Caribbean rapper took time from his busy schedule to chop it up with us about his new project, Sad And Famous that’s expected to release this November, His upbringing in St. Kitts, rise to fame and more.

Messia says once he started making music, it didn’t take long for him to become “island famous” as he calls it. The small area of St. Kitts was quick to support his music and its wasn’t long before the entire world would be adding the song to their Instagram stories and searching for it on Youtube.

The 23-year old is creating his own lane and says even though many have categorized his sound as dancehall he’s ready to make his own genre. Growing up as an adopted child from Jamaica in St. Kitts and Nevis with his loving grandmother and pursuing a musical career on the Caribbean island, Messia’s life was filled both love, pain, and growth. We talk to him about all this and more. Watch the full interview below.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Byron Messia Talks New Project Sad & Famous, Talibans, Rise To Stardom & More! was originally published on themorninghustle.com