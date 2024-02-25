Listen Live
Radio One Exclusives

Cam Newton Gets Swung On At His Own Football Camp [Video]

Published on February 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
NFL Flag Football Showdown: Team Metro Boomin vs. Team 21 Savage

Source: Ian Maule / Getty

Every superhero has its kryptonite, right? Cam Newton, aka Superman, hosted his annual 7 v 7 Football tournament where he trains top recruits around the nation. During one of the drills, a little squabble broke out between the players. The former NFL star tried breaking up the fight and a couple of haymakers came his way.

Check out the video below:

More news to come as the story develops.

Cam Newton Dating Comedian, Watch Jazzy?! [Photos]
20 photos

RELATED: Cam Newton Is Dressed Like A Black Church Mother &amp; Twitter Is Letting Him Have It

RELATED: Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female Sports Reporter

RELATED: Cam Newton Surprises 10-Year-Old Fan Before Risky Surgery

HOMEPAGE

RELATED TAGS

Cam Newton

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close