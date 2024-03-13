OJ Da Juiceman Arrested On Coke & Gun Charges in Georgia

According to TMZ, Rapper OJ Da Juiceman has been arrested. Coweta County police stated that they found cocaine and a 9mm handgun in his possession.
During the traffic stop, Juiceman failed to maintain his lane and attempted to flee from the police. More news to come as the story develops.
