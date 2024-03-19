GHOSTBUSTERS FROZEN EMPIRE – Register To Win

Win dinner and a movie that includes a $35 Fandango gift card and $50 cash for dinner for the new movie GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE
GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE
Adventure/Mystery/Comedy
March 22, 2024
Click here to watch trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HpOBXh02rVc
In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an army of ghosts that casts a death chill upon the city, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.
