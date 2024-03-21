NFL Player On The Run After Warrant Issued For Domestic Abuse Charges

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Florida authorities are searching for an NFL player who has been missing since a warrant was issued for his arrest for domestic violence.

According to WFLA, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Detroit Lions Cornerback, Cameron Sutton and hasn’t been able to locate him for the past couple of weeks.

On March 7, Investigators received a call from a home in Lutz, Florida, and when they arrived Sutton was nowhere to be found. Police did find a woman who claimed Sutton had beaten her.

Amanda Granit, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the altercation between Sutton and the woman started as verbal and then escalated into being physical.

“We learned that he was in a verbal altercation with an adult female at that home,” Granit told Fox 2. “That verbal altercation escalated to a physical altercation where the victim sustained multiple injuries to her head, her neck, her shoulders, and that sparked the 911 call that came from that home.”

The active arrest warrant for Sutton is for domestic battery by strangulation and authorities are doing their due diligence to locate the NFL cornerback.

“Domestic violence doesn’t have a place in our community or any community,” said Granit. “It doesn’t matter who you are, no one is above the law. And that’s really the message here today – that Cameron Sutton needs to turn himself in, and we need to get to the bottom of everything that transpired on the 7th.”

Police say Sutton was last seen driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

“We do know he has a home in a neighboring county here in Tampa,” said Granit. ”We’ve reached out to him there, we’ve reached out to him on his cell phone, through an attorney. He could be in Florida, he could be up in Michigan.”

Authorities have also asked for the public’s help in tracking down Sutton. If seen, police are asking bystanders to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

“Someone in the community knows where he is and they reach out and let us know, or two, he sees this and says: I’ve got to do the right thing and turns himself in,” Granit said.

The Detroit Lions have released a statement saying, “We became aware of the ongoing legal situation involving Cam Sutton this morning. We will continue to monitor the situation and will not have further comment at this time.”

Cameron Sutton played in 17 games for the Detroit Lions last year after spending his first six NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

