News

DJ Mister Cee Has Passed Away At 57

Published on April 10, 2024

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
WMX Presents: Iconic Records: Life After Death Launch Event

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

According to multiple sources, DJ Mister Cee, born Calvin LeBrun, has passed away. He was 57.

“We have lost the iconic Mister Cee,” wrote Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg on X, formerly Twitter, confirming his longtime colleague’s untimely death. “I listened to him yesterday and am in complete shock. He was a dear friend to all of us, a wonderful man, and one of the most important and impactful DJs of all time. I love you Cee.”

The loss is a heavy one for Hip-Hop culture. Born in Bedford–Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, in the late 80’s Mister Cee came to fame as Big Daddy Kane’s DJ, who he met while in high school. As part of the Juice Crew, Cee was there on Kane’s seminal debut album Long Live The Kane, featuring on a song called “Mister Cee’s Master Plan” with his expert cutting and scratching throughout the album.

But perhaps even more notable is that Cee is credited with discovering late, great rapper the Notorious B.I.G. Cee was among the first to co-sign the then local rap phenom before appearing in The Source magazine’s Unsigned Hype section.

Later on in his career, Cee would shine on the radio at New York City Hip-Hop station Hot 97, where he was nicknamed The Finisher, and the party scene. Controversy in Mister Cee’s personal life would ensue after multiple arrests for soliciting trans prostitutes. Although he denied being gay, he did admit to an affinity for seeking oral sex from trans women.

Most recently, Cee could be heard on 94.7 The Block and Rock The Bells radio on SiriusXM.

There is no cause of death reported at this time.

Rest in power DJ Mister Cee.

This story is developing. 

 

 

DJ Mister Cee Has Passed Away At 57  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

