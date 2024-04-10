Listen Live
Test

Changes to WIC and How Your Family Could Be Affected.

Atlanta Police Fired Black Woman After Daughter Criticized Cops, Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Claims

96 Gunshots: Dexter Reed Police Shooting Video Spotlights Danger For Black Men During Traffic Stops
5 items

5 Black Women Who Have Made History In 2024 So Far

‘Egregious And Despicable:’ Judge Condemns Mississippi Ex-Cop After Handing Down Hefty Prison Sentence

Wisconsin County Leader Whines He Can’t Get Grants Because His ‘Skin Is Too White’

Burger King Employee Gifted $430K In GoFundMe Donations

Outsiders Attempt To Buy Land After Maui Fires & Locals Find It Utterly Offensive
10 items

RIP Pee-wee Herman: 10 Facts You May Not Have Known About Paul Reubens

Florida Rewrites History With New Education Guidelines: How Can Citizens Combat It
News

Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down Claims She Got A Nose Job

They be like, ‘Oh my gosh, she got her nose done.’ Y’all hoes wish I got my nose done…Y’all hoes need to comprehend how much recovery surgery take. Y’all need to comprehend the recovery time surgery take.”

Published on April 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion Denies Getting A Nose Job

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty / Megan Thee Stallion

Rumors of plastic surgery work revolving around your favorite celebs are nothing new. Megan Thee Stallion is the latest curvaceous rapper many are speculating of benefiting from plastic surgery, but she is calling C A P on claims of a nose job.

Have you seen Megan Thee Stallion lately? She looks absolutely amazing since she defeated Tory Lanez in court, shut down her haters, and left 1501 Certified Entertainment to become an independent artist.

The Houston rapper attributes her new shape to her hard work in the gym, which she shares plenty of video footage on her IG account, discrediting claims from her ex, Pardison Fontaine, that she got lipo.

Some people believe that the “Hiss” rapper got a nose job, and she is calling C A P on those claims via her IG Stories.

Per HipHopDX:

In an Instagram livestream on Monday (April 8), the rapper denied that she had any work done on her nose.

She said: “They be like, ‘Oh my gosh, she got her nose done.’ Y’all hoes wish I got my nose done…Y’all hoes need to comprehend how much recovery surgery take. Y’all need to comprehend the recovery time surgery take.”

She added: “I’ve been in your sh*t since 2017. At what point in life I had time to lay down and let you hoes breathe? Keep up, hoe.”

Well, there you have it.

Hot Girl Summer Loading

Megan Thee Stallion has been quite busy.

She is gearing up to twerk across the country and across the pond on her Hot Girl Summer Tour, pushing her collaborations with Nike, and most recently blessing timelines with booties, including hers, twerking to “Wanna Be,” her tour mate GloRilla’s new single featuring Thee Stallion.

Excuse us as we clutch our pearls.

Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down Claims She Got A Nose Job  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto and Friends

Birthday Bash ATL: Updated / Future Assets
Birthday Bash

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Save The Date! June 22nd @ State Farm Arena

Birthday Bash Individual Graphics
Local

Submit A Media Request for Birthday Bash 2024

BBash | Fast Lane Contest
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Win Front Row Tickets! [Click Here]

Entertainment

Marlon Wayans Is In His Cowboy Era, And His Chiseled Shoulders Are Making Some Say, ‘Giddy Up’

Big Latto birthday bash atl 25
Birthday Bash

Big Latto Showin’ Out At Birthday Bash ATL 25 [VIDEO]

Entertainment

Atlanta May Be The New Home To Big Time Boxing Bouts!

Entertainment

ATL Women’s History Month: Jacquelyn Barrett

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close