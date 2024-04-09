Listen Live
Marques Houston “Admit It,” Sada Baby “Knuckles” & More | Daily Visuals

Marques Houston makes a comeback and Sada Baby chills in his lab with some magic potion. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on April 9, 2024

13th Annual Jalen Rose Leadership Academy Celebrity Golf Classic Presented By Tom Gores & Platinum Equity, A PGD Global Production

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve heard anything from OG R&B singer Marques Houston and while the former Immature member has made more news for his personal life than his professional one, the man is still out here giving it all he’s got as he returns to the music scene in 2024.

Dropping off some new visuals to “Admit It,” the 42-year-old former teen heartthrob shows he’s still got some life left in his legs as he busts some choreographed moves while styling and profiling like it was the early 2000’s. Son really dropped the ball by not wifin’ up Beyoncé back in the day. Just sayin.’

Sada Baby meanwhile decides to spend the night at home and in his clip for “Knuckles,” the Motor City representative cuts on the red light in his living room and pops a bottle with his homie before kicking his bars from the comfort of his own crib.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rozay The Alchemist, Fredo Bang, and more.

MARQUES HOUSTON – “ADMIT IT”

SADA BABY – “KNUCKLES”

ROZAY THE ALCHEMIST – “TRUTH”

FREDO BANG – “F.A.N”

SKRILLA FT. LOE SHIMMY – “ROCKSTAR LIFESTYLE”

ZAYVION – “GET IN WITH ME”

ZO TRAPALOT & KEY GLOCK – “TAG TEAM”

LIL BOE – “LEFT WITH MOTION”

