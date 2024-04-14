Listen Live
Ciara Says It's 'Tough' Trying To Lose 70 Pounds After Welcoming 4th Child

Ciara is getting honest about the pressure to lose weight.

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Ciara is getting candid about her post-partum life and her weight loss goals after having baby number four. On Sunday, April 14, the 38 year old singer took to Instagram to share her goal of losing 70 pounds after welcoming her fourth child, a journey she says has been “tough”.

“Trying to lose 70lbs post baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses,” she wrote in the vulnerable Instagram post. “Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin in, I see you! ToughSh$t. #MambaMentality🐍,” she continued, making a reference to her best friend Vanessa Bryant.

Check out the post below.

After sharing the vulnerable post, the songstress received an outpouring of love and admiration from her celebrity friends in the comment section, many of whom are mothers themselves and understand Ci Ci’s weight loss journey post pregnancy. “If anyone can it’s you,” wrote actress Holly Robinson Peete while Bresha Webb commented, “Get it CiCi 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Ciara and her 35 year old husband, Russell Wilson, officially welcomed their baby girl, daughter Amora Princess Wilson, on December 11 of last year and shared the news in a joint Instagram post, captioning the photo, “We Love You so much!” The couple also shares daughter Sienna, 6, son Win, 3, and son Future, 9, whom Ciara had with her ex, rapper Future.

And while Ciara is focused on her weight loss and being the proud mother to her four children, she’s also looking ahead to her upcoming tour this summer where she’ll be joining Missy Elliott and others for The Missy Elliott Experience.

“So excited to hit the road with Missy, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland for OUT OF THIS WORLD Tour!!!” Ciara shared in an announcement Instagram post at the time. “Let’s go!”

We just love Ciara’s vulnerability about her weight loss journey and can’t wait to see her kill it on stage this summer!

Ciara Says It's 'Tough' Trying To Lose 70 Pounds After Welcoming 4th Child

