Beauty

JT Lives The ‘Rock Star Lifestyle’ In Poppin’ Green Hair That We Love

Raptress JT premiered lime green hair during Coachella - and its a moment.

Published on April 14, 2024

JT hair US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-ARRIVALS

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Over the last few months, there’s been a lot of chatter about JT. The Miami raptress is seemingly emerging from her “City Girl” label and quickly coming into her own. 

She’s evolving in her career, fashion, and overall personal style. There was the time the 31-year-old set trends at Milan Fashion Week, her night out at the opera with fashion icon Solange, and her style stage moments at Gag City with Nicki Minaj. 

As she puts it, she’s living the “rock star lifestyle“. And she recently debuted a popping neon green hair look to go along with it.

Matching her trendsetting style choices, JT is a chameleon when it comes to her hair. In 2024 alone, she’s rocked deep waves, buss-down middle parts, dramatic ponytails, deep side-part units, and a platinum ombré and green bob that still eats.

JT premieres green ‘rock star’ hair at Coachella – and we’re swooning.

However, JT’s newest candy-colored unit is a bold choice that is synonymous with the “IT GIRL” look, so it only makes sense that one of the IT GIRLS of the moment would opt for such an eye-catching, unapologetic choice. As we are reminded of many fashion-forward hip-hop femcees who express themselves through their hair, from Lil Kim, Foxy Brown, and Eve to Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj, we are here for JT’s green goddess hairstyle.

JT’s rockstar look consists of a long, blunt bob with bangs. Dyed in a custom green, JT’s hair is straight with a slight bump on the ends.

JT, whose real name is Jatavia Shakara Johnson, premiered her look on Instagram while posing with her boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert, at Coachella. The 305 Cinderella also performed in Miami in the bold look.

Fans jumped into the “No Bars” artist’s comment sections with praise for her new bang unit. “You Bodied This Green Hair 💚,” wrote one fan. “One thing your gonna do is COME THROUGH WITH THE LOOKS 😍😍,” commented another.

As JT continues to blaze the music charts, sell-out shows, and serve the girlies fabulous style, we will be here at every step. HB, what do you think of JT’s poppin’ green ‘do?

JT Lives The ‘Rock Star Lifestyle’ In Poppin’ Green Hair That We Love  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

