Changes to WIC and How Your Family Could Be Affected.

Atlanta Police Fired Black Woman After Daughter Criticized Cops, Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Claims

96 Gunshots: Dexter Reed Police Shooting Video Spotlights Danger For Black Men During Traffic Stops
5 Black Women Who Have Made History In 2024 So Far

'Egregious And Despicable:' Judge Condemns Mississippi Ex-Cop After Handing Down Hefty Prison Sentence

Wisconsin County Leader Whines He Can't Get Grants Because His 'Skin Is Too White'

Burger King Employee Gifted $430K In GoFundMe Donations

Outsiders Attempt To Buy Land After Maui Fires & Locals Find It Utterly Offensive
RIP Pee-wee Herman: 10 Facts You May Not Have Known About Paul Reubens

Florida Rewrites History With New Education Guidelines: How Can Citizens Combat It
News

Paramount Pictures Debuts New Animated Trailer For ‘Transformers One’ In Space

This one has the potential to be better than all the live-action 'Transformers' films released thus far...

Published on April 22, 2024

Transformers One

Source: Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

It’s been almost 40 years since Transformers: The Animated Movie had ’70s and ’80s babies shedding tears in movie theaters across the globe when Optimus Prime took the sacrificial L. (That was a hard one to process.)

 

Now, Paramount Pictures is releasing a brand new animated Transformers film. To celebrate the first animated feature in decades the movie studio decided to release the first trailer for the movie… in space! A comedic buddy story centered around the origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron (who were known as Orion Pax and D-16 respectively), Transformers One takes fans into their humble beginnings as friendly underground worker robots before they became bitter enemies and generals in the war for Cybertron.

After breaking defying regulations and breaking into the outside world, an adventurous Orion Pax and reluctant D-16 come to realize all is not what it seems before meeting an ancient robot being and being blessed with the abilities to transform for the first time in their lives.

Chris Hemsworth (Optimus Prime) and Brian Tyree Henry (Megatron) introduce the trailer to the upcoming film and showcase how it became the first movie trailer to debut in space with the help of a weather balloon which flew into our atmosphere and premiered it where no one other than maybe some space aliens could see it.

Extraterrestrial life must wonder why we use such advance technology for such primitive reasons. Transformers One also stars Scarlett Johansson (Elita-1) and Keegan-Michael Key (B-127), who join Orion and D-16 on their brotherly adventure.

Check out the trailer for Transformers One below. Let us know if you’ll be checking for it when it hits theaters Sept. 20 in the comments section.

Paramount Pictures Debuts New Animated Trailer For ‘Transformers One’ In Space  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

