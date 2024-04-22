Let Kyle Santillian start your weekdays off right with his motivational messages on The Morning Hustle!
Whether reminding you to appreciate those who love and care for you, or giving you some inspiration to get your hustle on for the day, it’s always a good thing to get your day started on a positive note…and of course, a word from Lo to send you on your way.
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:
- Exclusive: Lil Kim and Her New Artist on Working Together
- TV Hate & Real-Life Love: Ashley Silva Talks Love & Marriage DC
- From ATLANTA to law and order! Maurice p. Kerry exclusive with reec
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
Kyle’s Message of the Day: Never Take Your People For Granted was originally published on themorninghustle.com
-
Jay-Z's Alleged Mistress Dies At 28
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Founder of The Dungeon Family, Rico Wade Passed Away
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto and Friends
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Latto's Mom Has Got it Goin' ON! [Photos]
-
[CLICK HERE] Get Your Tickets To Birthday Bash 2024
-
Usher Comes Back Home to ATL! [Meet N' Greet Pics]