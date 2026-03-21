TYLER PERRY STEPS AWAY AS BET+ SHUTS DOWN

BET+ moves to Paramount+ and Tyler Perry exits, questions grow about what's next for a platform that spotlighted Black stories.

BET+ is merging into Paramount+ and Tyler Perry is stepping away, the future of a once dedicated space for Black storytelling comes into focus.

As BET+ is absorbed by Paramount+ and Tyler Perry departs, it raises new questions about the direction of Black-centered content.

BET+ is closing its doors, and Tyler Perry is stepping away as Paramount folds the platform’s world of Black stories into Paramount+ this June. Since 2019, BET+was more than a streaming service; it was a space where black voices thrived. Now, fans have to say goodbye to a home that felt personal, even as the content lives on in a new place. With that shift underway, a key question emerges: What does this transition to Paramount+ mean for the audiences and the future of representation?