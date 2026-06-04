Drake London Signs $141M Contract Extension With Falcons

Source: Todd Kirkland / Getty

Drake London is sticking around in the ATL, and he’s getting a major payday for it!

As reported by ESPN, the Falcons agreed to a four-year, $141 million contract extension with the wide receiver. Financial specifics from spotrac.com show that London will have an average salary of $35.25 million through 2030. The high figure positions him as the third highest-paid receiver in the NFL, behind Ja’Marr Chase of Cincinnati and Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Seattle.

The contract package includes $100 million guaranteed, as well as the potential to reach $150 million through performance incentives.

A first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, London earned a total of 309 receptions for 3,961 yards and 22 touchdowns over his four seasons in the league. Two seasons ago, he scored a career-best 100 catches for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns. Last season, he grabbed 68 catches for 919 yards and seven scores across 12 games.

What’s Next For The Falcons?

With London locked in, the attention now turns to the starting quarterback position. Earlier this year, former Miami Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa signed a one-year contract and currently holds an early advantage as Michael Penix Jr. recovers from knee surgery. However, Penix has been making great progress in his recovery, leaving the team hopeful that he may be ready for the start of the season.

In addition, the Falcons are also looking to extend the contract of running back Bijan Robinson, who is heading into his fourth season in the league. The team picked up his fifth-year option for the new season.

Kyle Pitts Sr. may also have an extension coming. The Falcons have until July 15 to sign the tight end to an extension. Otherwise, he will play on his franchise tender.