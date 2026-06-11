Source: Radio ONE / Hot 107.9

Marlon Moore, better known as DJ ASAP, and his wife LaShonda Moore, have each been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for operating a massive pyramid scheme that prosecutors say defrauded more than 10,000 people nationwide.

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According to a report by FOX 4 DFW, the Frisco couple was convicted on conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering charges tied to their “Blessings in No Time” (BINT) program, which operated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Facebook / The United States Department of Justice

Federal prosecutors said the Moores launched BINT in June 2020 and recruited participants through weekly livestream broadcasts viewed by thousands of people across the country. The program promised participants an 800% return on a $1,400 investment and claimed dissatisfied members would receive refunds. Investigators later determined the operation functioned as an illegal chain-referral pyramid scheme that relied on recruiting new members to generate payouts.

Court records show participants were placed on so-called “playing boards” made up of four levels: Fire, Wind, Earth and Water. New members were instructed to make “blessing” payments to those occupying the Water position, with promises that they would eventually move up and receive payouts themselves. Prosecutors said the system could only continue if participants constantly recruited new members, while the Moores positioned themselves to receive some of the largest payments and diverted substantial funds for personal use.

Prosecutors said the lengthy prison sentences send a message that individuals who exploit trust and financial hardship for personal gain will be held accountable.

Dallas DJ 'DJ ASAP' and His Wife Get 40 Years in $30M Pyramid Scheme was originally published on theboxhouston.com