Gas on God Free Gas and School Supply Giveaway in Decatur
Gas on God Free Gas and School Supply Giveaway
⛽ GAS ON GOD IS BACK! 🙌🏾
Join us Saturday, August 1 at 9:00 AM for a major community giveaway!
We’re blessing 200 vehicles with $50 in FREE GAS and giving away free book bags and school supplies to the first 150 families who arrive.
The event will be hosted by Reec & Junior and is sponsored by:
⚖️ Attorney Justin Miller of SMS Trial Attorneys
🙏🏾 Apostle Dwight Buckner Jr. of Generations of Hope Church Atlanta
🎓 Xavier Peoples of HBCU Change
Everything is available while supplies last, so arrive early!
📅 Saturday, August 1
⏰ 9:00 AM
⛽ $50 in free gas for 200 vehicles
🎒 Free school supplies for the first 150 families
Share this video with a family who could use the blessing!
#GasOnGod #FreeGasAtlanta #BackToSchoolGiveaway #AtlantaEvents #CommunityGiveaway #ReecAndJunior #SMSTrialAttorneys #GenerationsOfHope #HBCUChange
Gas on God Free Gas and School Supply Giveaway was originally published on majicatl.com