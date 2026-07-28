⛽ GAS ON GOD IS BACK! 🙌🏾

Join us Saturday, August 1 at 9:00 AM for a major community giveaway!

We’re blessing 200 vehicles with $50 in FREE GAS and giving away free book bags and school supplies to the first 150 families who arrive.

The event will be hosted by Reec & Junior and is sponsored by:

⚖️ Attorney Justin Miller of SMS Trial Attorneys

🙏🏾 Apostle Dwight Buckner Jr. of Generations of Hope Church Atlanta

🎓 Xavier Peoples of HBCU Change

Everything is available while supplies last, so arrive early!

📅 Saturday, August 1

⏰ 9:00 AM

⛽ $50 in free gas for 200 vehicles

🎒 Free school supplies for the first 150 families

Share this video with a family who could use the blessing!

#GasOnGod #FreeGasAtlanta #BackToSchoolGiveaway #AtlantaEvents #CommunityGiveaway #ReecAndJunior #SMSTrialAttorneys #GenerationsOfHope #HBCUChange

Gas on God Free Gas and School Supply Giveaway was originally published on majicatl.com