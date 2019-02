Orlando Magic guard Vince Carter may be having a rough time on the court during the playoffs but that’s nothing compared to his real life family issues.

His younger brother Chris Carter is a recovering cocaine addict and has been convicted on drug charges nine times. In this segment from ESPN Vince, Chris and their mother talk about their efforts to heal their wounds and others like them in need.

From Daily Motion:

RELATED: Chico Debarge Speaks On His Drug Addiction