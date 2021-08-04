HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

If last night’s Verzuz battle taught us anything,is nothing to play around with. Sheek Louch was running around the stage like a silverback gorilla, andprobably was the MVP of the night. But it waswho brought the energy on social media with Dipset Capo Jim Jones to promote the event and continued it throughout the night at Madison Square Garden. Styles P is known as the unsung hero of The Lox. Insightful yet gitty, there is a reason why Styles is known as the “Gangster and the Gentleman.” While Jadakiss is known for his classic verses and being “Top 5 Death or Alive,” SP has a strong discography of his own.

Also Check Out: 15 Jadakiss Tracks That Prove He’s Still Top 5 Dead Or Alive

Styles P has 14 solo studio albums to his credit plus four more collaborative albums outside of his numerous projects with The Lox. He’s also played his part and heated battles with Puff Daddy Jay-Z and 50 Cent. To keep it a buck, Styles P is someone you do not want to mess with on and off the microphone.

If you are sleep, here are 11 tracks from Ghost that you should have in your playlist. While members of The Lox may appear on some of these tracks, these are not songs from the group. These are solo tracks featuring one of the most underrated lyricists in hip hop history.

RELATED: Issa Recap: Twitter’s Most Talked About Moments From The Lox & Dipset Verzuz Battle

RELATED: The Lox Reflect On Their Longevity & Reveal Why They Almost Passed On ‘It’s All About The Benjamins’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

11 Styles P Tracks You Need In Your Playlist [Listen] was originally published on hot963.com