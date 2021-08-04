HomeEntertainment News

15 Jadakiss Tracks That Prove He’s Still Top 5 Dead Or Alive

Posted August 4, 2021

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
Verzuz: The Lox Vs Dipset

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


History was made last night in New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden.

Of course, for fans of lyricism, Jadakiss has always been a top contender. In his early years, the Yonkers, NY, native rapped alongside The Notorious B.I.G. and made guest appearances on songs by Jay-Z, Mariah Carey and a host of other top acts.

But for those less familiar with Kiss, it soon became clear why he’s ranked among the greatest. His stage control, presence and delivery are as sharp as ever – and he, alongside fellow Lox members Styles P and Sheek Louch – easily demolished their Verzuz competition.

If Kiss is in your Top 5, here’s a bar-filled trip down memory lane. Check out these essential tracks that highlight one of the best spitters to ever touch the mic.

15 Jadakiss Tracks That Prove He’s Still Top 5 Dead Or Alive  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1. My Name Is Kiss

2. Put Ya Hands Up

3. Still Feel Me

4. Dope Money

5. We Run This

6. Kiss of Death

7. Blackout

8. Rap City Freestyle

9. Banned From TV

10. Un-Hunh!

11. N—z Done Started Something

12. Radio Freestyle

13. 50 Cent Diss

14. Money, Power, Respect

15. We Gone Make It

