CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

7 Ways to Spike Your Free Slurpee This 7-Eleven Day

Posted July 11, 2019

Thursday (July 11) is National 7-Eleven Day and you know what that means? Free Slurpees!

The Slurpee first hit the scene back in 1966 when 7-Eleven modified the machine used to make the Icee. They branded their version of the drink as the Slurpee because of the sound the slushy makes as its sucked through a straw.

So, grab your free Slurpee and mix it up with us this year! Check out five ways to spike your Slurpee below.

Source: Spoon University 

7 Ways to Spike Your Free Slurpee This 7-Eleven Day was originally published on 92q.com

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close