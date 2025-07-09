Angel Reese & Carmelo Anthony Earn 'NBA 2K26' Covers
Angel Reese & Carmelo Anthony Join Shai Gilgeous-Alexander As ‘NBA 2K26’ Cover Athletes
2K has announced three additional editions of NBA 2K26. We learned on Tuesday that OKC Thunder point guard, 2024-25 KIA Most Valuable Player, 2024-25 NBA Scoring Champ, and most recently Finals MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, will grace the cover of the Standard Edition of NBA 2k26. Today, July 9, we learned who else will be on the cover of the annual NBA video game.It can be lonely at the top, but don’t worry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will have some company as Angel Reese and Carmelo Anthony will join him in sharing the cover of NBA 2K6 for their respective editions of the game. Building on the momentum from last year,
Angel Reese Debuts Her New Signature Sneaker On The WNBA Edition of NBA 2K26Joining him will be Angel Reese on the cover of the WNBA Edition of the game, where she will also be debuting her new Reebok signature sneaker, the Angel Reese 1. The Chicago Sky superstar, and recently named WNBA All-Star, spoke on gracing the cover of the game. “Being on the cover of NBA 2K26 and debuting my first-ever signature shoe with Reebok on that cover, the Angel Reese 1, is more than a milestone—it’s a statement,” said Reese. “It’s about representation and showing young girls they can be confident, bold, and take up space unapologetically. To be cemented in NBA 2K history is a special honor that reflects not only my journey but also all the veteran WNBA players who have paved the way before me and the growing impact of the league as a whole. I’m proud to be part of a game that continues to elevate women’s basketball and can’t wait for fans to see how NBA 2K26 brings our game to life like never before.”
Carmelo Anthony Grabs The Superstar Edition Cover Ahead of His Induction Into The Basketball Hall of FameAlso nabbing a cover is future NBA Hall-of-Famer Carmelo Anthony gracing the Superstar Edition of the game. Last year, Vince Carter had the honor, but it was called the Hall of Fame edition. Fans of Anthony, who was widely considered one of the best pure scorers the league has ever seen, will rejoice to see the one-time New York Knick on the cover of NBA 2K26. Anthony spoke on the honor, thanking fans for riding with him on his 20-year journey. “For more than 20 years, 2K fans have been a part of my journey,” said Anthony. “Being honored on the cover of NBA 2K26 and inducted into the Hall of Fame in the same year is surreal. It’s a celebration of every chapter, every city that embraced me, every team that believed in me, and every person who’s been part of this ride with me.”
For A Limited Time, Gamers Can Grab The Leave No Doubt Edition Featuring All Three HoopersIf you can’t just pick one cover, 2K Sports is releasing the limited Leave No Doubt Edition of NBA 2K26, which will feature all three cover athletes. The game will also come with plenty of bonuses like an additional 35,000 VC, a Season 1 Pro Pass, and a Summer Pass (Season 7-9 Pro Passes scheduled for release in Summer 26); the Leave No Doubt MyTEAM Pack, which includes a Galaxy Opal card (scheduled for release December 2025) and an Invincible card (scheduled for release in May 2026); as well as a Puffer Jacket in MyCAREER.
Breakdown of The Four Editions of NBA 2K26
- The Standard Edition will be available for $69.99 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch 2, and $59.99 on Nintendo Switch.
- The WNBA Edition, a GameStop exclusive, will be available for $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and will only be available in the US (physical only).
- The Superstar Edition will be available for $99.99 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. This edition includes 100,000 VC; MyCAREER content including 25x 6 Types of Skill Boosts, 25x 3 Types of Gatorade Boosts, Cover Star Jersey and 2HR 2XP Coin; as well as MyTEAM content, including Full NBA Series 1 Team Selection, Triple Threat Park Free Agent Pack (contains 3 guaranteed FA cards), 5x Series 1 Packs and 2HR 2XP Coin. The Superstar Edition will be available to play one week before worldwide release with early access.
- The Leave No Doubt Edition will only be available to purchase through September 7 for $149.99 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The special Leave No Doubt Edition includes everything in the Superstar Edition plus an additional 35,000 VC, a Season 1 Pro Pass and a Summer Pass (Season 7-9 Pro Passes scheduled for release in Summer 26); the Leave No Doubt MyTEAM Pack, which includes a Galaxy Opal card (scheduled for release December 2025) and an Invincible card (scheduled for release in May 2026); as well as a Puffer Jacket in MyCAREER. NBA 2K25 players who pre-order the Leave No Doubt Edition on the same Platform will receive a 10% discount**. The Leave No Doubt Edition will be available to play one week before worldwide release with early access.
1. NBA 2K26
NBA 2K26 carmelo anthony,angel reese,shai gilgeous-alexander,nba 2k26
2. NBA 2K26
NBA 2K26 carmelo anthony,angel reese,shai gilgeous-alexander,nba 2k26
3. NBA 2K26
NBA 2K26 carmelo anthony,angel reese,shai gilgeous-alexander,nba 2k26
Angel Reese & Carmelo Anthony Join Shai Gilgeous-Alexander As ‘NBA 2K26’ Cover Athletes was originally published on hiphopwired.com
More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL