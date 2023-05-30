Best AI Songs: What If These Were Real?!

AI has slowly taken the internet by storm. Services like ChaptGPT has given music fans the opportunity to make write and create music that sounds EXACTLY like their favorite artists. Can’t be that big of a deal right? Drake was NOT feeling this mash that fans put together the Toronto rapper singing Munch by Ice Spice.
Ok you gotta admit that is pretty funny. Some of these AI generated songs have fans punching the air that the track is not real. Hearing Michael Jackson singing The Weeknd’s, Kanye West I’m Sorry Ms.Jackson cover, and many more have us entertained.
Check out some of the best AI generated songs below!
RELATED: Watch The Rise Of French Montana In The Trailer For His Upcoming Film ‘For Khadija’ Executive Produced By Drake & Diddy
RELATED: Photos of Ice Spice Mom Surface The Internet, Twitter Reacts!
RELATED: An Ode To His Culture: The Weeknd Chooses To Embrace His Given Name Abel Tesfaye Ahead Of New Music [Gallery]
1. Drake – Heart On My Sleeve ft. The Weeknd (AI Generated)
2. Biggie – N****s In Paris ft 2Pac (AI Generated)
3. Kanye West – Hey There Delilah (AI Generated)
4. Michael Jackson – I Feel It Coming (AI Generated)
5. Lil Uzi Vert – Solo (AI Generated)
6. Ariana Grande – Kill Bill (AI Generated)
7. Kendrick Lamar – Touch The Sky (AI Generated)
8. Kanye West – Ms. Jackson (AI Generated)
9. Travis Scott – God’s Plan (AI Generated)
10. Drake – Don’t (AI Generated)
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Nick Cannon Gets ANOTHER Wild 'N Out Girl Pregnant; Meet Bre Tiesi [Photos]
-
25 Celebs Smiling In Their Mugshots (PHOTOS)
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2023: Save The Date! June 17th @ State Farm Arena
-
Chris Bosh's Wife Responds to Lil Wayne's Claims He Slept with Her [VIDEO]
-
ATL Boot Girls On Why They Became The City's Newest Superhero
-
LOL: Lil Durk Gave These Rappers Nicknames
-
WHO'S HOT ARTIST SHOWCASE: YOUR CHANCE TO OPEN UP FOR BIRTHDAY BASH ATL!