October 4th will go down in the books as a very special day in Atlanta history. All the radio stations and news outlets worked together for a town hall. Gov Brian Kemp, Stacy Abrams, Rafael Warnock, and others came to speak to the people of Georgia. This was a Free Event that was open to the public.

Check out the recap photos below!

Black Radio United for the Vote Town Hall [Photos] was originally published on majicatl.com