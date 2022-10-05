HomeATL

Black Radio United for the Vote Town Hall [Photos]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

October 4th will go down in the books as a very special day in Atlanta history. All the radio stations and news outlets worked together for a town hall. Gov Brian Kemp, Stacy Abrams, Rafael Warnock, and others came to speak to the people of Georgia.  This was a Free Event that was open to the public.

Check out the recap photos below!

Black Radio United for the Vote Town Hall [Photos]  was originally published on majicatl.com

1.

Source:other

2.

Source:other

3.

Source:other

4.

Source:other

5.

Source:other

6.

Source:other

7.

Source:other

8.

Source:other

9.

Source:other

10.

Source:other

11.

Source:other

12.

Source:R1
More From HotSpotATL
Close