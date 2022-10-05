CLOSE
October 4th will go down in the books as a very special day in Atlanta history. All the radio stations and news outlets worked together for a town hall. Gov Brian Kemp, Stacy Abrams, Rafael Warnock, and others came to speak to the people of Georgia. This was a Free Event that was open to the public.
Check out the recap photos below!
Black Radio United for the Vote Town Hall [Photos] was originally published on majicatl.com
1.Source:other
2.Source:other
3.Source:other
4.Source:other
5.Source:other
6.Source:other
7.Source:other
8.Source:other
9.Source:other
10.Source:other
11.Source:other
12.Source:R1
More From HotSpotATL