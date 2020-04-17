CLOSE
Every Girl Rumored To Be Dating DaBaby [Photos]

Posted April 17, 2020

Da Baby Music Video

We all love us some DaBaby! Today the Suge rapper dropped his sophomore album ‘Blame It On Baby’ with features from some of the biggest names in game-like Future, Roddy Ricch, NBA Youngboy and many more. Baby has only stepped on the scene about a year ago and has already been connected with some of the hottest celebs in the industry.

Now, disclaimer DaBaby clarified on his newest album that he is in fact single but this list is to show every girl that ha ever been rumored of dating the young star.

 

 

1. Babymother Meme

View this post on Instagram

It’s Only ONE Me .

A post shared by | Proverbs 3: 17-18 | (@officialmeme.o) on

2. Dani Leigh

3. Simone B.

4. Megan The Stallion

5. Honorable Mention, DaBaby’s Celeb Crush Raven Symone

