Hot Items You Need To Cop From Dreamville’s 2023 Pop-Up Shop!

Published on March 29, 2023

Dreamville Pop-Up Shop

Source: Paige Boyd / Radio One Raleigh

As we inch closer and closer to Dreamville Festival 2023, the house that J.Cole built is making sure that festivalgoers are arriving in style with their pop-up shop in Downtown Raleigh.

Located at 207 S. West Street, the pop-up shop (running now through Friday, 12-7 pm) allows Dreamville fans to cop exclusive hoodies, jerseys, Crocs, and more before the festival kicks off on April 1. If you happen to have a few extra dollars to spend, then here are some hot items that you definitely need to cop!

If you can’t make it to the pop-up shop, check out their official webstore!

1. Dream Rug

Dream Rug Source:Paige Boyd for Radio One Raleigh

Retail price: $100

2. Dreamville X Crocs Clogs

Dreamville X Crocs Clogs Source:Paige Boyd for Radio One Raleigh

Retail price: $69.99 

 

3. Dream Cardigan

Dream Cardigan Source:Paige Boyd for Radio One Raleigh

Retail price: $175

4. Dreamville Pennant Varsity Hoodie

Dreamville Pennant Varsity Hoodie Source:Paige Boyd for Radio One Raleigh

Retail price: $150

5. Dreamville Quilted Coaches Jacket

Dreamville Quilted Coaches Jacket Source:Paige Boyd for Radio One Raleigh

Retail price: $150

6. Dreamville FMSL (F**k Money, Save Love) Zip Front Hoodie

Dreamville FMSL (F**k Money, Save Love) Zip Front Hoodie Source:Paige Boyd for Radio One Raleigh

Retail price: $150

7. Jumbo Classic Logo T-Shirt

Jumbo Classic Logo T-Shirt Source:Paige Boyd for Radio One Raleigh

Retail Price: $50

8. Dreamville x Crocs 13-pack Jibbitz

Dreamville x Crocs 13-pack Jibbitz Source:Paige Boyd for Radio One Raleigh

Retail price: $49.99 (available on Crocs website)

9. Dreamville Classic Maroon Hoop Short

Dreamville Classic Maroon Hoop Short Source:Paige Boyd for Radio One Raleigh

Retail price: $90

10. DREAMER x Mitchell & Ness x NBA Hardwood Classics

DREAMER x Mitchell & Ness x NBA Hardwood Classics Source:Paige Boyd for Radio One Raleigh

The pop-up shop will also have a limited run of the previously sold-out DREAMER x Mitchell & Ness x NBA Hardwood Classics jerseys. The collection features all 16 official NBA franchises from the original collection (including the Charlotte Hornets, pictured here) in limited quantities. 

Original retail price: $375 (sold out on Mitchell & Ness website)

