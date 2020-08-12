CLOSE
#RichProbz: Rick Ross Demands Alkaline Water In His Fountain Outside Of “The Promise Land”

Posted August 12, 2020

Rick Ross "Nobody's Favorite"

The biggest boss Rick Ross has been living lavishly for as long as we can remember. Rozay has been taking the time to be much more health-conscious and the result of that has been a massive amount of weight loss.

From our favorite line, Ross dropped in an interview about his love for Pears and shouting out all the “Pear lovers“. Now, Ricky’s latest obsession is…(drum roll) Alkaline Water! The Florida rapper has made an odd request for the fountain outside of his mansion to be flowing out the finest of alkaline water.

Rick Ross is out here making sure the deer have alkaline water when they drink from his fountain. Twitter loves some Rozay quotables so you know they had to chime in!

Check out the reactions below. 

 

Close