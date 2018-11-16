Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith Wanted To Suppress HBCU Students’ Votes, Twitter Says

Posted November 15, 2018

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith is letting all Mississippi voters know she is a proud racist, whether she knows it or not. The 59-year-old said she would go to a public hanging and be in the “front row.” Now, a video recorded before the midterm elections has surfaced showing her saying she wants to suppress “liberal folks in those other schools,” which many on social media took as a reference to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck

In the video, which went viral after being widely circulated beginning Wednesday night, Hyde-Smith said on Nov. 2 in Columbus, Mississippi: “And then they remind me, that there’s a lot of liberal folks in those other schools who that maybe we don’t want to vote. Maybe we want to make it just a little more difficult. And I think that’s a great idea.”

We are sure she believes that even more now that she was facing Mike Espy, a Black Democrat, in a Nov. 27 runoff. However, her campaign responded and claimed she was “obviously” joking. If Espy wins the election, he will become Mississippi’s first African-American senator since Reconstruction.

Twitter was reading between Hyde-Smith’s coded lines and pointing out what she probably meant when she said “liberal” schools. See the responses below.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith Wanted To Suppress HBCU Students’ Votes, Twitter Says was originally published on newsone.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close