Tory Lanez Allegedly Slept With Megan Thee Stallions Best Friend, Meet Kelsey Nicole [Photos]

More news around the mysterious shooting of Megan Thee Stallion is beginning to develop. According to Heavy, Tory Lanez allegedly fired the gunshots after an argument began when Megan found out her best friend Kelsey Nicole and the rapper hooked up.

An insider reported that the argument in the car was originally over the Candian Rapper, “It wasn’t Tory and Megan arguing in the car, it was Megan and Kelsey arguing because they found out that night that they were both sleeping with Tory when Megan got jealous over Kylie. That’s why they are no longer friends and had the big falling out. They almost came to blows in the car because everyone was drunk. It was a big mess.”

Kelsey Nicole was quick to clear her name when the shooting initially occurred.

Nicole was a long time friend of Meg and has appeared on many red carpets and music videos with her.

