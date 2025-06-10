Trump Trips On Air Force One Steps, X Rolls Out The Jokes

President Donald Trump was caught on video tripping on the stairs of Air Force One, prompting several social media jokes.

President Donald Trump nearly took a tumble on airplane steps, and social media called him out along with noting that it wasn’t getting as much coverage as opposed to what happened to former President Joe Biden. On Sunday (June 8), Trump was set to board Air Force One to head to Camp David in Maryland, purportedly to meet “a lot of people, including generals… and admirals.” He also fielded questions about the protests in Los Angeles against the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and his move to deploy National Guard troops.

He took more questions, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio at his side before exiting to take the stairs to enter Air Force One. As he climbed the stairs, he tripped and grabbed onto the railing with his right hand before collecting himself and resuming the climb into the airplane. The entire moment was caught on C-SPAN.

The moment immediately went viral online, including a close-up shot of Trump’s profile at the moment he tripped and caught himself. It also led many on social media to take their shots at Trump and Republicans who had consistently mocked former President Joe Biden for his moments of difficulty entering and exiting Air Force One. “Slipping on all them lies he’s saying about Los Angeles.” a TikTok user named MammaMia wrote.

Others also called out the hypocrisy they viewed within media outlets who might brush off Trump’s near-tumble but still obsess over how old former President Biden was. “Life has a funny way of showing you different prospectives after one has harshly judged another,” wrote TikTok user Emi333. Others also noted Rubio seeming to trip as he boarded the stairs for Air Force One, and commented that he might’ve been trying to dilute some of the potential barbs thrown at Trump. And a few social media users called out MAGA supporter Joey Mannarino’s odd defense of the stumble.